U.S. expected to recommend Covid booster eight months after second dose

The recommendation will apply only to people who have gotten the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Image: Residents Participate In Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Trial
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Fla., on Sept. 9, 2020.Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Kelly O'Donnell and Tim Stelloh

Federal health officials and medical experts are expected to recommend that most Americans who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines should get a booster shot eight months after their second dose to help inoculate them against the disease, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

The guidance, which will apply only to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna regimens, could go into effect as early as mid-September, the sources said.

The development comes as the delta variant surges across swaths of the United States and as federal health officials were deciding if elderly Americans should get a booster shot this fall.

Kelly O'Donnell

Kelly O’Donnell is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News based in California.