U.S. expected to recommend masks for Americans in coronavirus hotspots

Vice President Mike Pence hinted at the new guidance during Thursday's coronavirus briefing.

Healthcare workers in coronavirus hotspots face a shortage of staff

April 2, 202002:29

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Kristen Welker and Geoff Bennett

The White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus, a senior administration official told NBC News on Thursday night.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the potential for a mask advisory, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance at Thursday's daily press briefing on the pandemic.

He said the new guidance, based on "consultation and advice from the CDC and top health experts," would come "in the days ahead."

Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday about the expected guidelines.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was careful to caution that any recommendation on masks must be "additive" and not a substitute for existing social distancing guidelines. Birx said people often feel "an artificial sense of protection because they are behind a mask. Don't get a false sense of security."

Related

Health

HealthDo you need a mask? The science hasn't changed, but public guidance might

Initial CDC guidelines advised Americans against wearing masks unless they were medical professionals or infected with the virus. The White House has been urging people without symptoms not to buy N95 or medical masks, fearing that it would lead to further shortages.

The expected advisory, officials say, is aimed at reducing the risk of spread by people who are infected but not showing symptoms.

President Donald Trump earlier Thursday said he didn't think masks would be required.

"I don't think they'll be mandatory, because some people don't want to do that," he said. "If people wanted to wear them, they can. If people want to use scarves, which they have, many people have them, they can. In many cases the scarf is better, it's thicker, depending on the material."

MSNBC Anchors - Season 15Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is a White House correspondent for NBC News.

Image: Geoff BennettGeoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is a White House correspondent for NBC News.