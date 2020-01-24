The three U.S. firefighters killed in a plane crash while battling Australia’s brushfires were residents of Montana, Arizona and Florida.
Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Buckeye, Arizona; and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Navarre, Florida, died when their C-130 air tanker went down Thursday in New South Wales, Coulson Aviation said.
The C-130 Hercules, which was operated by Coulson Aviation — a private American company contracted by the Rural Fire Service, departed Richmond with a load of retardant for a "firebombing mission," officials have said.
That plane had previously been used to train members of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which is a major agency in California that deals with wildfires, and which is also known as Cal Fire.
"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought fires, and trained with the crew of Tanker 134." California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
McBeth, 44, was a highly qualified C-130 pilot who had a wife and three children, Coulson Aviation said. He also served with the Wyoming Air National Guard and was a member of the Montana Air National Guard.
Hudson, 42, is survived by his wife. He served 20 years in the Marine Corps and during his service was a C-130 pilot, the company said.
DeMorgan, 43, has two children and served with the Air Force and had 18 years as a C-130 flight engineer, according to the company.
"At Coulson Aviation, we have the incredible job of fighting fires around the world and we take pride in this responsibility," the company said in a statement. "Right now, our hearts are with the crew's family and friends and our Coulson Family suffering in the loss of these three remarkable and well-respected crewmembers."
The three firefighters were battling the devastating brush fires that have killed more than 30 people and destroyed more than 2,500 homes in Australia. Eight of those killed have been firefighters, Reuters reported. U.S. and other crews have also been deployed to help in the response.
The Rural Fire Service said Friday that crews from the United States and Canada who are wrapping up their deployment observed a period of silence in honor of those killed in the crash.
Newsom and Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said in a joint statement that the C-130 that crashed was used as a training platform in California for future Cal Fire C-130 pilots.
The plane "was instrumental in 2019 as part of the aviation resources used to battle the devastating wildfires across California, including the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which was the largest wildfire in our state last year," they said.
The Kincade Fire that broke out Oct. 23 and destroyed more than 370 structures, including homes, according to Cal Fire. Four people were injured in the fire that burned more than 77,700 acres — or around 121 square miles. The cause of the fire, extinguished on Nov. 6, is under investigation.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian ordered flags flown at half-mast, and said that a state memorial will be Feb. 23.
As of midnight Thursday night into Friday morning, there were 73 brush fires burning in New South Wales, and 30 of those were not yet contained, the Rural Fire Service said. None of the fires were at an emergency warning level. Cooler temperatures and light rain helped ease conditions, according to the fire service.
There are 175 U.S. firefighters and support personnel deployed to Australia, a spokesperson for that country's Department of Home Affairs said.