The U.S. government has declined a request to extradite a U.S. diplomat's wife who killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, a State Department official said.
Anne Sacoolas, 42, returned to the United States three weeks after the August crash near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire that killed motorcyclist Harry Dunn.
The U.S. State Department has said Sacoolas cannot be extradited because she is covered by diplomatic immunity.
"If the United States were to grant the U.K.'s extradition request, it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent," a spokesperson for the State Department said Thursday.
"The United States government again expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family for the loss of their son," the State Department spokesperson said.
Sacoolas has been charged in the United Kingdom with causing death by dangerous driving.
She has said that she was "devastated' by the crash and expressed her "deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident,” to Dunn's parents.
His family welcomed the criminal charge against Sacoolas when it was first announced in December.
"We feel that we’ve taken a huge step in the start of achieving the promise to Harry that we made," his mother, Charlotte Charles, said.
She said then that the family assumed it would be easy to get justice for her son considering the circumstances and "we had no idea it was going to be this hard and it would take this long."
Dunn's family has been campaigning for Sacoolas to face justice and traveled to Washington, D.C., to make their case. They met President Donald Trump in October and were given what they called a "bombshell" offer to meet Sacoolas in the White House, which they declined.