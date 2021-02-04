U.S. marshal shot in Baltimore while serving warrant; suspect killed

A U.S. marshal was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries while attempting to serve an arrest warrant Thursday morning at a home in Baltimore.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the home in connection to an armed robbery and attempted murder, the U.S. Marshals Service tweeted.

"One deputy US Marshal was shot, transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries and is recovering from surgery at this time," the agency said in another tweet.

According to NBC affiliate WBAL-TV in Baltimore, the marshal was shot by the suspect and returned fire, killing the gunman.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is still gathering details on the shooting and will release more information later.

The shooting comes days after two FBI agents were killed and three others injured during a shootout in Sunrise, Florida, after authorities attempted to execute a search warrant. The gunman, David Lee Huber, was killed during Tuesday's incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.