U.S. Marshals pull guns on young mother, baby after knocking on wrong door in Florida

Armed U.S. Marshals knocked on a wrong door in Florida last week, terrifying a young mother and child who were forced out of their apartment at gunpoint, video of the incident showed.

The woman and her newborn were asleep inside their unit in Bradenton, about 45 miles south of Tampa, when two armed men approached her door on Friday, according to doorbell footage she posted to TikTok.

"U.S. Marshals. Come to the door!" a marshal can be seen and heard yelling into her door.

The shaken woman said she was putting her dog in a cage and that no one was home other than her and the newborn.

"Tell him to come out with his hands up," said the other armed marshal. "We know he’s in there. The place is surrounded."

Both marshals had their weapons trained on the door when she opened and they led her out, as she continued insisting no one else was inside.

"I don't even know a Shamar," she said.

Other video posed by the woman showed marshals quickly leaving her building's hallway, as she sobbed and went back inside.

The man marshals were pursuing was Shamar Johnson, who was wanted on a homicide warrant out of Manatee County. He was arrested inside an apartment on the woman's floor moments after the wrong door was knocked, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The young mother's apartment "was not a target of the investigation" and "team members did not make entry into" the unit, the statement said.

There was no apology in the statement, which went on to say that if she had "not made contact with the team through the Ring doorbell, the team would not have had any contact with anyone," in her unit — despite video and audio of demands that she come out with hands up.

The woman in the video could not be immediately reached for comment by NBC News on Tuesday.