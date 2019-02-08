Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 7:11 PM GMT By Associated Press

NOGALES, Ariz. — A Customs and Border Protection officer shot and wounded a driver who was trying to enter Mexico at a crossing in Arizona, the agency said Friday.

A CBP statement said he was wounded and taken to a hospital in Mexico. His condition and further details on the incident were not provided.

CBP said it would release more information later Friday.

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino told the Arizona Daily Star that the shooting occurred after the driver refused to stop and tried to run over the CBP officer.

The CBP statement said the vehicle stopped just a few yards into Mexico.

The shooting occurred in the border city where U.S. troops recently installed razor wire along some portions of an 18-foot border wall, in some spots reaching nearly ground level.

The Nogales City Council condemned the wire and demanded that it be removed over safety concerns for children and pets.

Residents and shopkeepers complain that it makes the community look like a war zone.