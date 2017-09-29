The United States is pulling more than half its diplomatic personnel out of Cuba and warning Americans not to visit in response to mysterious sonic incidents that sickened 21 embassy staffers and their families, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The U.S. will also stop processing visas in Cuba until officials in Havana can guarantee the safety of Americans, the report said, quoting senior officials.

Cuba has repeatedly denied any involvement.

A U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana. Desmond Boylan / AP file

The drawdown plan emerged three days after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with the Cuban foreign minister in Washington to discuss the baffling incidents that began in the fall of 2016 and continued even after the U.S. expelled two Cuban diplomats.

"The conversation was firm and frank and reflected the United States' profound concern for the safety and security of its diplomatic personnel," the State Department said after the meeting.

"The Secretary conveyed the gravity of the situation and underscored the Cuban authorities obligations to protect Embassy staff and their families under the Vienna Convention."

The union that represents foreign service workers says employees have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury and permanent hearing loss and have suffered from headaches, loss of balance and cognitive problems.

They reported bizarre acoustic or sonic events at their homes and at a Havana hotel, but investigators have not determined a cause or motive for what Tillerson has termed "health attacks."

"We don't know what it was. We don't know who's done it," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a briefing Thursday.

Cuba has said it is not behind the incidents and has not allowed a third party to carry them out. At one point, it took the unusual step of inviting the FBI to Havana to investigate, according to Cuban sources.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R.-Fla., complained on Twitter Friday that the U.S. response didn't go far enough.

"So Castro regime allows attacks on Americans forcing us to drawdown to keep them safe but he gets to keep about same # of people here?" he wrote.

So Castro regime allows attacks on Americans forcing us to drawdown to keep them safe but he gets to keep about same # of people here? 2/2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 29, 2017

U.S. embassy staffers have not spoken publicly about the incidents, but one vented on social media last month that Washington wasn't doing enough to protect diplomats and their families still in Havana.

"Make America great again one brain injury at a time," he wrote in a Facebook post.