U.S. records more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases in one day for the first time

The United States reached a daily record for coronavirus when more than 90,000 cases were reported on Thursday, according to the latest NBC News tally. More than 30 states reported more than 1,000 cases.

It was the first time the U.S. has crossed 90,000 cases in one day, almost 10,000 more than the previous high of 80,662 cases, which was set just a day before on Wednesday.

The record, of 90,456, also came after the U.S. logged 9 million Covid-19 cases, only hours after reporting a single-day record crossing 80,000 cases for the first time.

The U.S. recorded 982 deaths on Thursday, leading the world death toll with nearly 230,000 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

Reports of Covid-19 infections are increasing across the United States at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization advised governments to maintain positivity rates at 5 percent or lower for 14 days before reopening, but according to the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracking project, 35 states and territories were above the positivity rate, as of Friday morning.