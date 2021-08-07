U.S. remains top of basketball world, capturing gold medal with victory over France

Kevin Durant scored 29 points, leading the United States to a 87-82 victory over France on Saturday, bringing home Olympic gold and re-establishing America's status as the world's pre-eminent basketball power.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points off the bench, helping propel America to victory at Saitama Super Arena and capped a tumultuous month when U.S. basketball superiority was seriously challenged.

And perhaps at least dented.

The first U.S. alarm bells were sounded on July 10 when Nigeria shocked Team USA, 90-87, in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

Then the Americans fell, 83-76, in their pool play opener to France on July 25, before getting back on track with victories over Iran, the Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

Evan Fournier of Team France handles the ball as Devin Booker plays defense on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo. Ned Dishman / NBAE via Getty Images

Durant said the bumpy road to gold made the final outcome all the more special.

“We had some unusual circumstances," said Durant, who now has three basketball golds. “We just fought through anything, 2 ½ weeks away from our families, basically in a bubble. So it’s definitely different so I'm glad we finished the job."

Before arriving in Japan, the United States had sent men's basketball teams to 18 Olympics games, capturing 15 gold medals.

The only times America has fallen short of gold were 2004 in Athens, 1988 in Seoul and 1972 in Munich.

The 1972 gold won by the Soviet Union has been largely discredited after the U.S.S.R. was inexplicably given multiple possessions to end the gold medal game, the last of which turned into a buzzer-beating hoop and a 51-50 upset over the U.S.

Team USA show their frustration to the decision giving the gold medal to the Soviet Union in at the Olympic games in Munich on September 10, 1972. NCAA Photos / via Getty Images

Saturday's U.S. win also brought a golden moment for the mother-son basketball duo of Pamela and JaVale McGee.

Pamela McGee was one of her generation's greatest players, winning national championships with the University of Southern California in 1983 and 1984 before capturing Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 1984.

She went on to play professionally, including in the WNBA.

JaVale McGee of the Golden State Warriors with his mother and Former WNBA player, Pamela McGee on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland. Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA's backup center JaVale McGee has enjoyed a 13-year NBA career and earned three championship rings, playing alongside Durant with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and scoring a third title last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He now adds a gold medal to his trophy case to show off to his mother.

Moms is great! Getting it in! pic.twitter.com/5o32ITiE6p — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 24, 2021

The U.S women play for basketball gold against host Japan at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Team USA, winners of 54 Olympic games in a row, is shooting for its seventh consecutive gold medal.