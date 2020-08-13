The U.S. logged the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a month, a new NBC News tally showed Thursday, but widespread testing shortages raised concerns that the figures coming out of the hardest-hit states might not be presenting a true picture of this deadly pandemic.

The 1,424 fatalities reported Wednesday were the highest since July 28, when 2,218 deaths were reported, the figures showed. And it was the twelfth time in the last 16 days that the death toll exceeded 1,000.

Most of these deaths were in the Southern and Sun Belt states like Florida, Texas and Arizona that began reopening in May and June at the urging of President Donald Trump despite warnings from public health experts that the coronavirus was starting to crest.

The numbing new numbers came on the same day a sliver of hope emerged that the economy might be starting to mend from the biggest collapse since the Great Depression — for the first time in almost five months, the weekly initial job claims fell below one million.

“There’s no question that the breakout of the hot spots in the South and West probably slowed the recovery,” Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said on CNBC.

Nevertheless, Kudlow said, the new 963,000 jobless claim figure was “a good sign.”

Experts, however, said it was difficult to gauge the progress of the pandemic because fewer people are getting tested and some states have been slow to report test results.

“I really have come to believe that we have entered a real, new, emerging crisis with testing, and it is making it hard to know where the pandemic in slowing down and where it’s not,” Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Health Institute, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Trump has been pushing hard to get kids back into the classroom. ”We’ve got to open up our schools and open our businesses,” the president said at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

But public health experts have warned that reopening the schools without adequate testing — and at a time when too many people are failing to wear masks or practice social distancing — could add jet fuel to the pandemic.

And new data is showing “a startling surge in children and teenagers diagnosed with COVID-19,” NBC News reported Thursday.

"The pediatric cases are in all of the same states that we know are surging with adults who have disease," said Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. has reported more than 167,000 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 5.2 million confirmed infection. The U.S. has accounted for a fourth of the world’s more than 20.7 million cases and 750,429 deaths.