U.S. sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album owned by Martin Shkreli to pay off his debt

The one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album previously owned by former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli has been sold by the government in an effort to pay off his debts.

​​Shkreli, dubbed the “Pharma Bro,” was ordered to forfeit $7.3 million in assets after being convicted of securities fraud in 2018 and sentenced to seven years in prison. His forfeited assets included the only copy of the “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album, which he bought for $2 million.

The 31-track Wu-Tang Clan album is held in a hand-carved nickel-sliver box along with a 174-page leather-bound manuscript "printed on gilded Fedrigoni Marina parchment."

The U.S. has sold the one-of-a-kind Wu Tang Clan album forfeited by former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to cover the cost of his debt. U.S. Dept. of Justice

Proceeds from the album sale by the Department of Justice will go toward Shrekli’s debt, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. The record’s purchase contract included a “confidentiality provision” that shrouds the identity of the buyer and amount of the sale.

“With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete,” said Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

When Shkreli bought the album in 2015, the sale’s contract provisions included restrictions that barred him from using the album for “commercial” purposes for 88 years. Current copyright law lasts for the life of the author plus an additional 70 years, according to the U.S. Copyright Office.

Shkreli had already earned a negative reputation after he increased the cost of a life-saving AIDS drug by about 5,000 percent when he was revealed as the Wu-Tang Clan album buyer. His company bought the rights to the drug Daraprim from Impax Laboratories for $55 million — and raised the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

He later agreed to cut the price of the pill by 50 percent, to about $375 per pill, after intense public scrutiny.

Shkreli revealed snippets of the album in a now-deleted Periscope livestream posted on Twitter in 2016, fulfilling a promise he made to reveal some of his music collection if a Republican won the presidential election that year.