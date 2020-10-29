The United States shattered the record for Covid-19 cases in a single day with 80,622 infections reported Wednesday, the latest NBC News tally showed.

It was the first time the U.S. crossed the 80,000-case threshold since the start of the pandemic and the third time in a week that a daily case record was broken, the data showed.

The 996 Covid-19 fatalities reported Wednesday raised the national death toll to near 228,000, which is the most in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 dashboard.

The dire development came with Election Day less than a week away and as President Donald Trump insists repeatedly on the campaign trail that “we are rounding the turn” on the pandemic.

Covid-19 infections have been spreading across the U.S. at the fastest rate since the crisis began and the data showed the country nearing another dismal benchmark, the 9 millionth coronavirus infection.

In other coronavirus news:

There was more bad news for Trump out of Pennsylvania, a must-win state where polls show challenger Joe Biden with a lead.

Overnight the state reported its 200,000th coronavirus case.

“The news that Pennsylvania has passed the grim milestone of 200,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases is a tragic reminder that President Trump has failed at his most basic and essential duty, to keep American families safe,” Biden said in a statement. “Rather than working to contain the spread of the virus, President Trump continues to peddle the lie that America is rounding the corner on this pandemic.”

Minnesota, another state where Biden appears to be leading, also reported a record number of new cases with 2,872, the date showed.

At least two Trump-friendly states also set records for Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the data showed. Kansas recorded 3,369 cases, and South Dakota logged 1,270 cases.

Ohio, a pivotal state that polls indicate could go either way, now has reported 205,347 coronavirus cases, according to the latest numbers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases who has locked horns with Trump and his aides at the White House, said small gatherings of families and friends where masks are not worn and social distancing is not practiced is driving the recent surge of infections. And with the holiday season looming, Fauci said he fears the pandemic could go into overdrive.

"We're going into a precarious situation," Fauci, who is director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a recent interview.

Trump got some encouraging news Thursday when the gross domestic product rose, as expected, a record 33.1 percent in the last quarter.

“Biggest and Best in the History of our Country,” Trump tweeted.

But all the new GDP number really means, experts said, is that the economy is close to being back to the level it was at before the pandemic hit and wiped out 22 million jobs.

“The obvious caveat is that when you drop 30 percent and gain 30 percent, you’re still below where you started,” said Jon Burckett-St. Laurent, senior portfolio manager at Exencial Wealth Advisors.

There are still 11 million Americans out of work, and on Thursday the federal labor department reported that around 751,000 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

“The labor market won’t be recovered for years,” Ryan Sweet, senior director of research at Moody’s, told NBC News. “We still have a significant hole to dig ourselves out of.”

The unemployment rate when Trump took over from President Barack Obama in January 2017 was 4.8 percent. It’s 7.9 percent, according to the latest federal Bureau of Labor Statistics report.