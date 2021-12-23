Supreme Court to hear challenges to Biden's Covid-19 vaccine, mask mandates

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will take up challenges to two of the Biden administration's Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates in early January, agreeing to hear the cases unusually quickly.

The court said it will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 regarding challenges to the vaccine and mask requirements for large employers and for health care workers.

Until then, the court said, lower court rulings will remain in effect that allow enforcement of the employer mandate issued by OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and partial enforcement of the health care worker requirement.

Issued Nov. 5, the OSHA regulation requires businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforce is fully vaccinated. Workers who are aren't vaccinated must be required to wear a mask and show a negative Covid test result at least once a week.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit called the OSHA rule "an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our health care system to its knees, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs." It lifted an earlier stay that had blocked enforcement of the rule.

OSHA said it would not take any enforcement steps before Jan. 10 and wouldn't issue citations for failing to comply with the testing requirements before Feb. 9 as long as an employer was acting in good faith to put the rules into effect.

Business groups and states opposed to the requirement asked the Supreme Court to reimpose the stay. Wednesday's order said a decision on that will request will be held until the Jan. 7 argument.

A separate federal rule requiring vaccinations for health care workers who treat Medicare and Medicaid patients is now in effect in half the country. Two federal appeals courts blocked its enforcement in a total of 24 states, but it remains in effect in the other 26. The Supreme Court left that posture in place, as well, until January's argument.

The third Biden vaccine requirement, for federal contractors, is on hold nationwide, blocked by order of a federal judge in Georgia