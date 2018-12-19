Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and David K. Li

The U.S. is preparing to withdraw a significant number of troops from Syria, according to two senior defense officials and one person familiar with the plan.

The two senior defense officials said the White House would announce the move as early as Wednesday.

President Trump didn't immediately declare a withdraw on Wednesday but he tweeted: “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

The U.S. military confirms having 503 U.S. troops in Syria, even though defense officials acknowledge having more than 2,000 there at times. The military mission is to defeat ISIS, but troops have also been used more for stabilization efforts in recent weeks.

Defense Secretary James Mattis announced the U.S. set up observation posts near the Turkish border earlier this month.

Even with a total withdrawal from Syria, the United States would still have a huge military presence in the Middle East with 5,200 troops across the border in Iraq.

At its height in 2014, ISIS established its "caliphate," controlling huge swathes of Syria and Iraq. The hard-line group ran a de facto government out of the ancient Syrian city of Raqqa, overseeing as much as 39,000 square miles of land with 8 million people within that region.

U.S.-backed forces finally retook Raqqa last year and Hajin, the last town held by ISIS in Syria, earlier this month.