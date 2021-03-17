About 39 million people, or 8 percent of the country’s population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of today, 147 million shots have been delivered, according to the CDC. By the end of March the number of shots produced is expected to be at least 200 million, and by summer 700 million, according to the HHS.

President Joe Biden announced plans March 10 to purchase 100 million doses from Johnson & Johnson, in addition to the 100 million doses that are supposed to be produced by the end of June.

An HHS spokesman said the Pfizer-BioNTech is earmarked to produce 120 million doses by the end of March, with an additional 80 million to be delivered by the end of May. Moderna is contracted to have 200 million doses produced by that time, as well.

Combined, the U.S. is on course to greatly accelerate vaccinations in the coming months.

Dose timeline

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, these are the contracted production targets for vaccine manufacturers:

Pfizer-BioNTech

March 31: 120 million doses

May 31: 80 million doses

July 31: 100 million doses

Moderna

March 31: 100 million doses

May 31: 100 million doses

July 31: 100 million doses

Janssen