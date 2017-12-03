The United States has walked away from a United Nations effort to ease the global migration and refugee crisis, with the Trump administration saying it was no longer compatible with U.S. principles or priorities on the issue.

In a statement, the U.S. Mission said the UN's New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants — recognized by the U.S. last year under the Obama administration — “contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with U.S. immigration and refugee policies.”

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, said that "America is proud of our immigrant heritage and our long-standing moral leadership in providing support to migrant and refugee populations across the globe."

"But," Haley continued, "our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone. We will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter the country.”

World leaders and dignitaries from 193 UN member states adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants in September 2016, paving the way for the global compact for migration.

The compact, expected to be adopted in 2018, is aimed at facilitating safe and orderly migration around the world. It will present a framework for comprehensive international cooperation on migrants, set out a range of actionable commitments and tackle issues such as protecting the safety, dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of migrants.

The U.S. Mission to the UN informed Secretary-General António Guterres about its decision to withdraw from the process on Saturday ahead of an international gathering on the global compact for migration in Mexico.

Trump's stance on refugees

During his election campaign, President Trump warned that refugees allowed into the United States could become a great "Trojan Horse" that could harm America if left unchecked.

Early this year the Trump administration suspended the entry of immigrants from a number of Muslim-majority countries and barred all refugees from entering the United States. The refugee ban was ended in October, with Trump allowing the resumption of admissions but with new enhanced screening measures.

In September, the administration also suggested capping the number of refugees admitted into the country next year at 45,000 — a dramatic cut in the number of applications processed by the U.S. in recent years.

The UN Refugee Agency estimates over 65 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide, including nearly 22.5 million refugees.

More than a million migrants and refugees crossed into Europe during the 2015 migrant crisis, and a record number of migrants died while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in 2016. The latest numbers show a total of almost 150,000 people entered Europe during the first nine months of 2017, and more than 15,200 children arrived alone in Europe after completing dangerous migrant journeys.