Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 4:35 PM UTC By David K. Li

More than two dozen members of the U.S. women's national soccer team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against its own federation on Friday, just three months before the start of the World Cup.

The civil complaint was launched in federal court in Los Angeles, marking another major step in an ongoing fight between players and the United States Soccer Federation over pay and workplace issues.

The 28 plaintiffs, who include stars like Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan but also reserve players, are asking this to be a class-action complaint, so past players can join.

In the lawsuit, the players said “institutionalized gender discrimination” is reflected in their pay, medical treatment, travel arrangements and overall workload.

The lawsuit claims mirror similar accusations made in an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed by five players in 2016 — lawsuit plaintiffs Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and former player Hope Solo.

The U.S. women's soccer team is an international powerhouse, having won three of the seven all-time Women's World Cup titles, including the last one played in 2015. The United States has won gold four times in the six Olympic Games where women's soccer has been played.

That stands in stark contrast to the men's national team, which took third place in the first World Cup played in 1930 — and hasn't come close since. The Americans didn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on June 7, in Paris.