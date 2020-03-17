U.S. women's tackle football team stuck in Honduras amid coronavirus lockdown

After all flights in Honduras were grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic, over 50 Americans representing the U.S. women’s tackle football team who traveled to the country for a tournament say they are stuck there.
The American Football Events team, a private team from the U.S., left on Wednesday to compete in the America’s Women Bowl in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. But midway through the competition the tournament was cancelled due to the global outbreak.
"Before we left we were in contact with the embassy and they gave us no indication that anything could happen there," said Sandy Glossenger, coordinator and owner of the American Football Events team. "Everyone was on go so we were on go."
The group of 55 consisted of 39 players from 15 states as well as coaches, staff, and accompanying family.
A few days into the tournament things began to escalate very quickly, Glossenger added.
The team was scheduled to fly back to the U.S. on Monday, but Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández issued a seven day lockdown of all flights on Sunday night to contain the spread of the virus, which has infected six people in the country so far, according to Reuters.
Since then, the team has been isolated inside of their hotel with limited financial resources.
They are now panicked about the uncertainty of when they will be able to come home and are rationing food and supplies, which they must pay for while they are grounded.
"The hotel is giving us a discount, but we still have to pay for room and food for 55 people for much longer than we could have ever anticipated," she added. "We just want to get home."
The team is reaching out for donations to be pay for food and boarding while they are stranded.
Player Meghan Gianni-Bradford said she is worried that the lockdown could stretch longer than a week.
“Seven days is the minimum, but if conditions change — which they have been with every hour — who knows if that goes longer?" she said. "We just want to get home to our families. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring."
Many of the players are also mothers so they have children at home that they cannot take care of, she added. They are also worried about team members who have medical issues, including some with heart conditions and diabetes.
While they say the Honduran government has been very helpful and has given them 24 hour police protection amid the nationwide shutdown, they have been pleading with the U.S. government to help them come home.
The Honduras embassy did not return a request for comment by NBC News.
All the players have been in touch with state and local leaders, but Gianni-Bradford added that they need the White House to step in and to bring them home.
“We came to Honduras to represent the U.S and now 55 Americans need help to come home,” she said. “I understand people in the U.S are scared but we are even more scared being away from home.”