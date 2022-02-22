Uber driver shoots pregnant woman near Atlanta, forcing premature delivery

An Uber driver shot a pregnant passenger near Atlanta over the weekend, forcing the premature delivery of her child, authorities said Monday.

The incident unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in the 2900 block of Camp Creek Parkway in College Park, a little more than 11 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta, according to a police statement.

The woman, seven months pregnant, was shot three times, in the stomach and leg, police said.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she delivered her child and both were listed in stable condition, officials said.

It wasn't clear if the suspected shooter had been arrested by late Monday afternoon, two College Park police spokeswoman told NBC News.

The expecting mother had noticed the suspect wasn’t in the same car listed in his Uber profile, which prompted the argument and gunfire, her father Kenneth Anderson told NBC affiliate WXIA.

"'I asked him why he wasn’t in the car that they showed on the app. And he got smart with me and I got smart with him,'" Anderson said his 36-year-old daughter told him.

The shooting happened after the victim had left their apartment. Neither police nor Anderson are identifying the victim publicly.

"It was almost like I kind of blacked out," Anderson said, recalling the frantic moments after coming to the side of his wounded daughter. "I was running wild, I probably dialed 911 about 10 times."

Uber said it's cooperating with police and that it forbids both riders and drivers from carrying weapons.

The driver, whose account is now deactivated, had been with the company since December after passing a background check, an Uber spokeswoman said.

“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating and our thoughts are with them as they recover," Uber said in a statement. "We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”