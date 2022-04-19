Uber drops mask requirement for riders, drivers

Uber has lifted its mask requirement effective Tuesday, telling customers "if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

The ride-hailing service updated its policy early Tuesday, one day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for planes, trains, buses and other public transport.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle for the Middle District of Florida said the policy was "unlawful" and ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its legal authority by imposing the mask mandate.

In its update, Uber noted that the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if an individual has personal risk factors or if the person lives in areas with high transmission of Covid-19.

“Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” the company said.

As of Tuesday morning, Lyft's mask requirement remained in place.

Following Monday's ruling, the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring masks on public transportation and transportation hubs.

The decision sparked a frenzy of new policies with some airlines such as Delta and United dropping the face-covering requirement, while some public transportation services like the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City will keep it in place.