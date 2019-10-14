Breaking News Emails
A fight between Uber two passengers on a California freeway early Monday morning turned lethal after the driver called 911 and a responding officer struck a fleeing passenger, authorities said.
One of the two passengers, a 30-year-old man, had jumped out of the black Honda Uber after its driver pulled over next to a center divider on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles, department spokesman Weston Haver said in a police report.
The driver, who was not identified in the report, had called police to request help with the fighting passengers, who were also not identified.
The passenger hopped a concrete median, ran across the freeway's southbound lanes and was struck by a California Highway Patrol cruiser responding to the call, Haver said.
The accident occurred shortly before 4 a.m.
The other passenger appeared to know the dead man, Haver added in an email. He said it wasn't clear what the fight was over.
It was also unclear why the Uber driver pulled over next to the center divider.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.