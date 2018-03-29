Uber reaches settlement with family of woman killed by self-driving car

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The family of the woman killed by an Uber Technologies self-driving vehicle in Arizona has reached a settlement with the ride services company, quickly ending a potential legal battle over the first pedestrian fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle.

The law firm of Bellah Perez in Glendale, Arizona, said the deal had been reached Wednesday night between Uber and the daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, 49, who died after being hit by an Uber self-driving SUV in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe earlier this month.

Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney for the relatives of Herzberg, responded Thursday to inquiries by The Associated Press by saying only that the matter "has been resolved."

Uber representatives Sarah Abboud and Matthew Wing separately responded to queries about a possible settlement by saying the company was declining to comment. The company previously expressed sympathy for Herzberg's family.