UC Berkeley opens civil rights investigation into backyard confrontation between a law professor and a student

The University of California, Berkeley, has opened a Title IX civil rights investigation into whether a law professor harassed a Muslim student during a dinner last month in the professor’s backyard.

The investigation by the university’s Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination stems from an April 9 incident at the home of professor Catherine Fisk and her husband, who is dean of the university’s law school.

Graduating law student Malak Afaneh said she was subjected to harassment and discrimination when she attempted to deliver an unexpected pro-Palestinian speech at the invitation-only dinner.

“It was reported that on April 9, 2024, during a dinner for UC Berkeley Law School students, held at Respondent’s off-campus residence, Respondent physically grabbed you, attempted to forcibly take your cell phone and microphone from your hand, and asked you to leave a University event when you began to speak in support of Palestine and about Ramadan,” the office wrote in a document provided to Afaneh confirming the investigation.

Video shot by attendees and shared with NBC News showed Fisk wrapping her arm around Afaneh in an attempt to wrestle a microphone out of the student’s hands. The two appeared to briefly jostle for the microphone before Fisk released her grip.

At the end of a different video, Fisk said, “We agree with you about what’s going on in Palestine.”

Afaneh, who is a leading organizer of the university’s ongoing anti-war encampment, has said it was “clear Islamophobia” and accused Fisk of silencing her because of her pro-Palestinian beliefs.

Fisk did not return a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the university declined to comment, saying it was a personnel matter.

Fisk’s husband, Erwin Chemerinsky, who is Jewish, called the disruption “ugly and divisive.”

“I am enormously sad that we have students who are so rude as to come into my home, in my backyard, and use this social occasion for their political agenda,” he said in an April statement.

The clash became a flashpoint over free speech and accusations of Islamophobia and antisemitism on college campuses where students are protesting the war in Gaza.

In an emailed statement at the time, Chancellor Carol Christ said she was “appalled and deeply disturbed by what occurred” and offered support to Fisk and Chemerinsky.