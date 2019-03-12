Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 4:45 PM GMT By David K. Li

A Southern California college student, found unresponsive in his own bed two months ago after an off-campus fraternity party, died from "acute ethanol poisoning," authorities said Monday.

Noah Domingo, 18, had a blood-alcohol level of .331 — four-times the legal limit to drive — when he died on Jan. 12 at the University of California, Irvine, according to findings from the Orange County Sheriff's Department coroners.

University of California, Irvine student, Noah Domingo. Courtesy of Domingo family

No drugs were found in his system, the sheriff said.

The investigation is ongoing, with criminal charges still possible, Irvine Police Lt. Mark Anderson said.

"We remain shocked and saddened by Noah's tragic death, and we offer our deepest sympathies to the Domingo family for their loss," according to a UC Irvine statement. "His death brings an urgent focus on alcohol and substance abuse, from the cultural pressures that encourage unhealthy behavior to the policies designed to mitigate danger."

The school suspended Domingo's fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, shortly after his death and the house remains closed.

Domingo was from La Crescenta, about 60 miles northwest of Irvine.