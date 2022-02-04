UCLA basketball player arrested after allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

A UCLA basketball player was arrested after allegedly spitting at a fan following Thursday night's game against the University of Arizona.

The alleged incident unfolded as the Bruins were heading back to the locker room after a 76-66 loss to the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Footage captured by ESPN appears to show Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward for UCLA, looking toward the stands, spitting in the direction of a fan and walking away.

Etienne did not play in the game as he is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. He was not in uniform and was wearing a white T-shirt, according to the footage.

Etienne was told he’d been placed under arrest and issued a citation for assault with “the intent to injure, provoke or insult” another person, University of Arizona Police told ESPN. However, Etienne was not placed in handcuffs, according to the news outlet.

In a statement to NBC News, the University of Arizona Police confirmed the agency "investigated an incident which occurred when the game ended. A UCLA student athlete was arrested for assault."

UCLA Athletics spokesperson Scott Markley said officials "are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review."

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship," he said.

An official report on the alleged incident is expected to be released Friday.