Several UConn students were looking for new digs Wednesday after the dangers of reopening universities during a pandemic were laid bare in a video which showed undergrads living it up at a packed dorm room party where almost nobody was wearing a mask and there was zero social distancing.

While the worst offenders were slapped with eviction notices, University of Connecticut officials gave no sign that they intend to follow the lead of other universities like Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill that canceled in-class instruction and sent students home for the semester after coronavirus outbreaks on their campuses.

“These actions do not represent or speak for the 5,000 residents currently composing our residential community,” UConn Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty and Residential Life Director Pamela Schipani said of the video in a letter to students late Tuesday. “The vast majority of our students are doing the right thing.”

But so far five students who live on campus have tested positive and were placed in UConn’s isolation space and 25 others who came in contact with them were in quarantine, the university said. Two other students who live off-campus had also tested positive.

“There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more test results are returning in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community,” Daugherty said in a statement.

In North Carolina, frustrated UNC-Chapel Hill students told NBC News that school administrators did not heed the warnings from students, parents and public health experts.

“Everybody told the university not to reopen, and it was only a matter of time,” said Nikhil Rao, a student government senior adviser who has participated in online meetings with provost Bob Blouin every month since April along with other student leaders. “I would be shocked if I didn’t know this was going to happen.”

In South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame University President, the Rev. John Jenkins, ordered that all classes for undergraduates go online for the next two weeks after an off-campus party resulted in dozens of students getting infected. He also issued a warning: "If these steps are not successful, we'll have to send students home as we did last spring."

Earlier, Oklahoma State University placed the Pi Beta Phi sorority under quarantine after 23 members tested positive.

In recent months the average age of people who have contracted COVID-19 has been trending downward, the World Health Organization said.

In hard-hit Florida, which on Wednesday became the fifth state to log more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, the median age of hospitalizations currently is 42, the state’s health department reported. The other states that have hit that depressing milestone are New York (33,685), New Jersey (15,926), California (11,531) and Texas (10,551), according to the latest NBC News tally.

While New York and New Jersey racked up thousands of deaths in the early days of the pandemic when health officials were still trying to come up with a strategy for slowing the spread of COVID-19, the number of new cases and fatalities exploded in Florida and Texas after they reopened at the urging of President Donald Trump while COVID-19 was still cresting in those states.

California, which now has the most confirmed cases with more than 640,000, was the first to enact shelter-in-place rules. But Gov. Gavin Newsom, under pressure from business and other group, began lifting restrictions in May and June, after which the number of new cases and deaths skyrocketed.

Nationally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 5.5 million, and the death toll as of Wednesday morning was close to 173,000, according to NBC News numbers. The U.S., which leads the world in both categories, has accounted for about a quarter of the more than 22 million cases and more than 782,000 deaths around the globe.

