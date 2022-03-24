UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal arrested in alleged attack against rival Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been arrested after allegedly assaulting rival Colby Covington and breaking one of his teeth outside a Miami Beach restaurant, according to authorities.

Masvidal turned himself into police Wednesday night and was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, an arrest affidavit said.

The alleged confrontation unfolded Monday around 11 p.m. outside Papi Steak restaurant, with Covington accusing Masvidal of punching him twice in the face.

The victim's name was redacted in the affidavit, but TMZ Sports has video showing Covington outside the restaurant talking about the alleged attack. And in a clip that was posted on Twitter after the incident and later deleted, Masvidal tagged Covington, according to ESPN.

The alleged assault comes after Covington beat Masvidal in a welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on March 5. Both men fight out of Miami.

Covington told authorities Masvidal ran up and struck him “without notice or warning” as he was leaving the restaurant, according to the affidavit. He was hit with a closed fist in his mouth and eye, leaving Covington with a fractured tooth, the document said.

“You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids," Masvidal allegedly said during the attack, according to the affidavit.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, he wrote: "Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool."

After the initial punch, Covington said he saw three to four other men walking toward him in an “aggressive manner,” prompting him to re-enter the restaurant to avoid further confrontation, according to the affidavit.

Covington also told investigators that his $90,000 Rolex was scratched and the wristband bent and broken, causing $15,000 worth of damage, the document said.

Masvidal turned himself into Miami Beach Police on Wednesday night before he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The report also said that he had injuries to the right hand and knuckles where stitches had been put in prior to police contact.

Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, disputed the accusations in a tweet.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” he wrote Wednesday.

In another tweet Thursday morning, Kawa said his client was "free now.”

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Masvidal's release Thursday morning in a statement to NBC News.