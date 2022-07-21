Eight people were injured Wednesday during “unexpected turbulence” aboard an American Airlines flight from Florida to Tennessee that caused the flight to divert to an Alabama airport, officials said.

American Eagle Flight 3609, with 52 customers, two flight attendants and two pilots on board, was flying from Tampa to Nashville when it encountered the turbulence, American Airlines said in a statement.

The Embraer E175 plane, which was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, landed without incident at 3:17 p.m. CT, the airline said.

Two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to a hospital for “further evaluation,” American Airlines said.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department described the injuries as “minor.” Some taken to the hospital had neck and back injuries, according to the department, which did not release the ages of those hurt.

NBC News has reached out to American Airlines for comment on the status of the injured.

Another aircraft was requested for remaining passengers and crew to continue to their destination, according to the Birmingham Airport Authority.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.