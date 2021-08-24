Unfriendly skies: FAA releases PSA after thousands of unruly passengers reported

Unruly passengers aboard commercial flights are making the skies anything but friendly, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In its effort to curb what the FAA has described as a dramatic increase in unruly or dangerous behavior aboard passenger airplanes, the agency on Tuesday released a public service announcement with a simple message: “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.”

New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:

- 3,988 unruly reports

- 2,928 refusing to wear a mask reports

- 693 investigation initiated

- 132 cases with penalties

Learn more at https://t.co/UpB2VL14s9.

During the 33-second video, what sounds like pilots speaking over airwaves relay messages like, “We’ve got a disruptive customer in the back,” “We’d like to divert” and “We need to get off the airplane.” Shouts and sounds of commotion are also heard while ominous music plays.

In a tweet Tuesday, the FAA posted the video along with statistics about unruly passengers in 2021.

In a typical year, the FAA sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior.

As of last week, of the 34 new cases, 22 involved passengers who did not follow the mask mandate that the Transportation Security Administration extended in January, according to the FAA.

The FAA also recently reported that 34 passengers accused of unruly behavior on planes are facing more than $500,000 in fines, bringing the total amount of proposed civil penalties to more than $1 million this year.

Some of the most the most extreme incidents involved a passenger on a JetBlue flight from New York to Orlando on May 24 who was fined $45,000 after allegedly throwing objects at other passengers, refusing to stay seated and lying on the aisle floor, according to the FAA. The passenger was also accused of grabbing a flight attendant by her ankles and putting his head up her skirt, which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing in Richmond, Virginia.

Another incident on a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco on May 16 involved a passenger who was accused of snorting what appeared to be cocaine, which crew members later confiscated, according to the FAA.

The wild behavior while flying has led to some instances in which flight crews or passengers have duct taped passengers to seats to restrain them.

Earlier this month, passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami taped a man to his seat after he groped two flight attendants and got into a physical fight with another, authorities said.

And in July, a woman aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was taped to her seat by flight attendants after she tried to open the plane door mid-flight.

In an apparent response to duct-taping incidents during flights, John Slater, senior vice president of inflight services with United Airlines, told employees earlier this month in a memo to seek other solutions.

"Please remember that there are designated items onboard that may be used in difficult situations, and alternative measures such as tape should never be used," Slater’s memo read.