April 23, 2019, 3:29 PM UTC / Updated April 23, 2019, 9:38 PM UTC By Elisha Fieldstadt

A United Airlines employee has been criminally charged and could be fired after she was accused of using racial slurs to scold a black passenger at Houston's airport, according to police.

Carmella Davano was cited for using profane and abusive language in a public place after Cacilie Hughes and witnesses told police that the United Airlines employee told her to "stop making monkey faces" and "stop making monkey shines," Houston Police spokesman Kese Smith said.

Witnesses also told police that Davano was saying she thought Hughes was on drugs, Smith said.

Hughes had gotten off the plane to see whether bags were being unloaded onto the tarmac after her flight home from Michigan in February to George Bush Intercontinental Airport when Davano started yelling at her to come back inside, Smith said. Hughes asked for a supervisor and then called police.

Davano told officers that she did tell Hughes to "stop making monkey shines," but she denied telling her to "stop making monkey faces." Two witnesses backed up both of Hughes' accusations, Smith said.

The misdemeanor charge against Davano has been filed in Houston Municipal Court.

Davano could not be reached for comment. Hughes did not answer a message seeking comment.

A statement from United Airlines said the company was taking steps to begin a termination process for Davano.

"This incident is deeply offensive and does not reflect the fundamental values of our company and our 90,000 employees," the airline said. "That is why we took immediate action to remove this individual from the job. Since then, we have been following all of the required procedures under this individual's union contract and are actively pursuing termination."