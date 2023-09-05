IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

United Airlines requested a nationwide ground stop due to 'systemwide technology issue'

The airline held all its aircraft in the United States and Canada at their departure gates Tuesday, but lifted the ground stop shortly after making the announcement.
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020.David Zalubowski / AP file
By Antonio Planas

United Airlines briefly requested grounding its fleet nationwide, the airline and Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The FAA confirmed to NBC News the airline had asked for the ground stop.

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," United Airlines told CNBC in a statement.

"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available."

The FAA said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, at about 1:50 p.m. ET that the airline lifted the ground stop for flights in the United States and Canada.

About the same time, the airline said in a statement the ground stop is now lifted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

