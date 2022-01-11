United CEO says vaccine mandate appears to have ended weekly deaths of employees from Covid

A companywide vaccine mandate appears to have ended a grim weekly event at United Airlines — the death of an employee from Covid-19, the carrier’s top executive said Tuesday.

While there are 3,000 United workers now infected with the virus, "zero of our vaccinated employees are currently hospitalized," CEO Scott Kirby said in an open letter to the workforce.

The airline chief painted a stark picture of the deadly toll Covid-19 has taken on his company.

"Prior to our vaccine requirement, tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from COVID," Kirby wrote.

"But we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero COVID-related deaths among our vaccinated employees — based on United’s prior experience and the nationwide data related to COVID fatalities among the unvaccinated, that means there are approximately 8-10 United employees who are alive today because of our vaccine requirement."

United has about 74,400 employees, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure at the end of 2020, and in August became the first U.S. carrier to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees.

Kirby acknowledged that the vaccine mandate is not popular in some circles of his company, but he insisted "it's the right thing to do."

"In dealing with COVID, zero is the word that matters — zero deaths and zero hospitalizations for vaccinated employees," Kirby told employees.

"And while I know that some people still disagree with our policy, United is proving that requiring the vaccine is the right thing to do because it saves lives."

The nation's recent struggle with the omicron surge wreaked havoc on airlines, especially during the heavy holiday travel period.

On one particular day during this spike, one-third of United employees at Newark Liberty International Airport called in sick, according to Kirby.