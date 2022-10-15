IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

United passenger jet returns to Chicago after hitting bird

There were no injuries to people reported after United Flight 1930, bound for Miami, struck a bird shortly after takeoff at O’Hare International Airport.
A passenger is silhouetted as a United Airlines plane takes off at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on July 1, 2021. United Airlines said Wednesday, July 20, 2022, that it earned $329 million in the second quarter as summer vacationers packed planes, but the results fell far short of Wall Street expectations due largely to soaring fuel prices.
A passenger is silhouetted as a United Airlines plane takes off at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on July 1, 2021.Shafkat Anowar / AP file
By Phil Helsel

A United Airlines passenger jet bound for Miami had to return to Chicago on Friday after hitting a bird, the airline said.

The bird strike happened just after it took off from O’Hare International Airport, according to United. Flight 1930, a Boeing 737-900, returned to the airport.

"The aircraft landed safely and passengers deplaned at the gate," United said in a statement. Passengers were put on a different plane, it said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that it got a call for “standby alert” at 11:14 a.m.

Reported bird strikes on civil aircraft have generally been increasing over the years, although the number varies per year.

In 2021, there were 14,564 reported bird strikes, according to a Federal Aviation Administration report, and aircraft also struck bats, “terrestrial mammals” and reptiles.

Of all the wildlife strikes last year, 648 caused damage to the aircraft.

Over half of bird strikes, around 53 percent, happen from July to October when young birds emerge from the nest or when fall migration occurs, according to the FAA.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.