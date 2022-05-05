United Airlines passenger opened emergency exit of moving plane in Chicago, slid down wing

A passenger aboard a United Airlines flight opened an emergency exit and slid down the wing of the plane after it landed Thursday morning in Chicago, prompting his arrest, authorities said.

United Airlines confirmed the incident at O’Hare International Airport in a statement to NBC News.

“This morning United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O’Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane,” the statement said.

“Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement. The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

The flight took off from San Diego on Wednesday night and landed at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to flightaware.com.

An arrest was made, according to a statement from Chicago police to NBC Chicago.

“A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane," police said.

"The subject then slid down the wing and onto the airfield. CPD arrived and placed him into custody. Charges are pending.”