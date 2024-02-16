2 found fatally shot in dorm room at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, police say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two people were found fatally shot in a dormitory room Friday morning, an incident that prompted officials to put part of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on a short lockdown.

University police got a report of gunfire in the room just before 6 a.m. local time.

Officers "discovered two deceased individuals, each with at least one gunshot wound," Colorado Springs police said in a post on X, adding that the department is now leading the investigation into the deaths.

Residents of a student apartment complex were told to lock their doors and turn off their lights for several hours but campus police later said on social media that there was no active shooter. The university lifted the lockdown, saying in another post that "students are free to leave campus."

Details about the victims, suspects and a motive were not released.

"We are in the very early stages of piecing together what happened. We are in the process of notifying family members of the deceased individuals. We don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community and we are investigating this as an isolated incident," police said.

The department added that "these deaths are being investigated as a homicide and continue to be an active investigation."

"We won’t be releasing any further information at this time regarding the investigation into the circumstances of what happened. We are working diligently and looking at every possibility. We will release more information when appropriate," police said.

The campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting at the school, which has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.