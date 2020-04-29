University of Miami professor resigns after reportedly sharing porn bookmark on Zoom

In a now viral video, a University of Miami professor appeared to accidentally reveal a porn bookmark on the browser he was sharing with students during a Zoom class — and the school confirmed Wednesday he's out of a job.
Business school lecturer John Peng Zhang left the university after the student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, broke news about the embarrassing gaffe on Tuesday.
A university spokeswoman confirmed that Zhang was no longer with the school but declined further comment.
"The University of Miami aggressively investigates all complaints of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment," according to a school statement.
"After receiving a complaint through the University’s ethics hotline, the incident was investigated by the Office of the Provost, Title IX investigator and Miami Herbert Business School. The University can confirm that John Peng Zhang resigned and is no longer employed at the University of Miami."
The university has been conducting all classes remotely since March 23, following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.
Several students in Zhang's business analytics class noticed the instructor's browser was visible during the Zoom meeting, showing a bookmark for “Busty College girl fu…,” The Miami Hurricane reported.
One student even posted a TikTok of the strange scene, and it went viral before he took it down.
“I felt bad about the attention it was getting,” he told the student newspaper. “I didn’t want him to lose his job…I thought he would be fine."
Zhang could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday,.
Zhang's online resume shows he's been a business school lecturer at the Coral Gables, Florida, campus since August, after stints at the University of Oregon and Florida International University.
A Change.org petition has been launched, calling for Zhang's reinstatement.