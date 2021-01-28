University of Michigan students told to stay home due to Covid-19 variant

University of Michigan students were told to stay home by county authorities on Wednesday, in hopes of curbing the spread of a contagious coronavirus variant.

The Washtenaw County Health Department's recommendation means nearly all classes at the Ann Arbor campus will be likely be remote until at least Feb. 7.

"Students are being asked to remain at their campus-area addresses and to not gather with others outside of their household members," according to a health department statement.

"Students are permitted to leave their residence only to participate in limited activities, including in-person classes, work or research that cannot be completed remotely, obtaining food and medical care and other approved activities."

This recommendation "has the full support of the university," Washtenaw County health officials said.

This new, more contagious variant of coronavirus has public health officials on edge, fearing that the illness could spread rapidly even as more vaccines are administered across the nation.

The University of Michigan is academic home to more than 31,000 undergraduates and nearly 17,000 graduate students.