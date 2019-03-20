Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 20, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT By Shaiann Frazier

The University of Missouri fired one of its police officers after a photo surfaced showing him wearing blackface.

The photo of now-former officer Marcus Collins wearing blackface as part of a costume depicting rapper Flavor Flav was taken prior to his hiring by the university in January 2018.

The image was delivered anonymously to the university on Tuesday morning, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune, the campus newspaper. Two hours later he was fired, the paper reported.

Collins admitted that the photo was of him, a university news release said.

"This type of behavior is not tolerated at Mizzou, and we understand how this impacts our entire community profoundly," said Chancellor Alexander Cartwright in the release.

This is not the first time a photo has emerged of a police officer wearing blackface. In February of this year, two Baton Rouge police officers came under fire when images surfaced of them wearing blackface.