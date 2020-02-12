University of Oklahoma denounces professor comparing 'OK, Boomer' to N-word

A University of Oklahoma professor was admonished by the school after he attempted to compare a popular putdown with a racial slur in a journalism class on Tuesday.
Peter Gade, who has been on the school's faculty since 1998, was responding to a student who suggested journalists need to keep up with the younger generations, according to the university's student newspaper, The OU Daily. Gade allegedly told the student that was essentially the same as telling him, "OK, Boomer."
“Calling someone a boomer is like calling someone a n-----,” Gade said, according to the newspaper.
Molly Kruse, an assistant culture editor for the paper, responded in class that Gade should not use the word, according to The OU Daily. Kruse was not immediately available for comment to NBC News.
University of Oklahoma Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. said Gade's comments failed to meet the school's standard of understanding and tolerance.
"While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comment and word choice are fundamentally offensive and wrong," Harroz Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. "The use of the most offensive word, by a person in a position of authority, hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond."
The OU Daily, which had staff members present in Gade's class, reported that students who stayed in class after it's end said that Gade "told the class he was sorry if he offended anyone."
Gade did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
As NBC News reported in October, the phrase "OK, Boomer" has been adopted by younger generations in an effort to push back to older generations, who they feel condescend to teenagers and young adults. The phrase is not exclusively used against those in the baby boomer generation, but more generally to those who might be expressing close-minded opinions.
“It isn’t intended in the malicious way that ‘snowflake’ is aimed at younger generations," Hannah Hill, 20, told NBC News in October. "It’s a funny way the younger people can laugh off the entitlement of some baby boomers. It is a humorous way to say ‘OK, whatever’ and move on with our lives.”