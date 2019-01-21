Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

The University of Oklahoma denounced its students who produced a blackface video, with at least one of the pupils kicked out of her sorority over the offensive stunt, officials said.

In video posted late last week on social media, a young woman is seen painting her face black and uttering a racist slur.

OU President James Gallogly said he was "saddened and offended" that this happened in days leading up to a national holiday, commemorating slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have been made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media posted by an OU student," according to the president's statement.

"The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students’ actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact on such conduct cannot be underestimated."

Gallogly is scheduled to make another statement on the matter Monday at 1:30 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. ET).

The Norman, Oklahoma, school has so far said it will not expel the students.

"The students have offered to apologize in order to reflect their regret," Gallogly said.

The Tri Delta sorority confirmed that at least one of the women involved in the video is now a former member.

An updated statement from the OU Tri Delta Chapter President London Moore. pic.twitter.com/aglAiAnyH4 — Tri Delta (@TriDelta) January 19, 2019

"Our chapter condemns the racist, offensive and disgraceful conduct of the two women involved in the video," chapter president London Moore said in a statement. "The woman who participated in, filmed and posted the video is no longer a member of our organization."

The University of Oklahoma, back in 2015, shut down its Sigma Alpha Epsilon house after fraternity members were caught on tape chanting the n-word and making light of lynching.

The University of Oklahoma's Black Student Association said last week's blackface incident is all too familiar.

"We are not surprised by the actions of the two students in the video," according to a statement by the student group, "nor are we surprised by the use of an abdominal racial slur against black people."

It added: "It is unfortunate to us to be in 2019 and this is still happening."