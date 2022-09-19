University of Tampa student fatally shot while trying to get into wrong car

A University of Tampa student was fatally shot early Saturday while trying to get into the wrong car, police said.

The student, who had been with friends, took an Uber to his home near campus and attempted to get into a parked car, Tampa police said in a news release.

The person in that car fatally fired on the student.

The shooter told police that he feared for his life when the student tried to get in the vehicle, officials said.

Tampa police have not publicly idenitifed the victim or shooter.

The student was pronounced dead on the scene about 1:30 a.m., police said. The shooter remained at the scene and was cooperative with detectives.

Police investigate the shooting death of a Tampa student. WFLA

Tampa police have not publicly identified the victim or shooter.

The University of Tampa issued a statement Saturday mourning the student.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident," the statement said. "The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss."

A university spokesperson said the school didn't have consent from the student's parents to release his name or any identifying information.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and any potential charges will be decided by the State Attorney's Office, police said.