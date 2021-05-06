University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin

University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead Thursday afternoon, police said.

Ehlinger, 20, was found in a residential neighborhood less than a mile off the University of Texas at Austin campus after police responded to call at about 12:18 p.m., Austin police said.

The cause of death is unclear. Police said that his death is not considered suspicious and that there were no signs of foul play.

Ehlinger, who joined the football team as a walk-on in 2019, was a sophomore majoring in business, according to the school's roster.

His older brother, Sam Ehlinger, was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts after a prolific collegiate career as a Longhorns quarterback.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.