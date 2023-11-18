University of Wisconsin—Madison condemns neo-Nazi march in the city

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The University of Wisconsin—Madison condemned a neo-Nazi march that took place in the state's capital city Saturday.

According to the University, a white supremacist group carrying flags emblazoned with swastikas and "other Nazi symbols" marched from the State Street Mall to the state Capitol around noon.

The Madison Police Department said there were around 20 people marching with the group and that no weapons had been displayed during the march.

The UWPD said they haven’t heard of any reports of incidents or arrests by the MPD stemming from the march.

Campus officials were not notified of the march ahead of time, the University said. Law enforcement is currently monitoring the situation.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department will continue to monitor the situation leading up to Saturday night's football game versus Nebraska, the school said, adding that the UWPD will also provide "enhanced security and police protection throughout campus."

The University said it is providing support and resources to students and staff affected by the march Saturday.

“The presence of this hateful group in Madison is utterly repugnant,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, said. “I am horrified to see these symbols here in Madison. Hatred and antisemitism are completely counter to the university’s values, and the safety and well-being of our community must be our highest priorities.”