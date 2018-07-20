At least eight people killed when tourist boat capsizes on Missouri lake

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At least eight people were killed and many more remained unaccounted for when a land/water tourist boat with 31 people aboard capsized and sank during high winds on a Missouri lake, authorities said Thursday night.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. (8 p.m. ET) as severe thunderstorms generating winds up to 60 mph buffeted Table Rock Lake near Branson, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. Seven other people were being treated at hospitals, he said, and search operations remained under way for the rest.

Agencies respond after an amphibious boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday night. Southern Stone County Fire Protection District / EPA

"It will be a challenging night and into tomorrow," Rader told reporters.

Eric Nielsen, a spokesman for the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, told NBC News that some of those on board were children.

NBC affiliate KYTV of Springfield, Missouri, reported that severe thunderstorms generating winds up to 60 mph were moving through the area at the time.

"I believe it was caused by weather, yes," Rader said.

The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau said it was aware of the incident but referred all calls to local authorities. It asked for people's prayers, as did Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons.

CORRECTION (July 19, 2018, 11:15 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this article misidentified Eric Nielsen. He is a spokesman for the South Stone County Fire Protection District, not the West Taney County Fire Department.