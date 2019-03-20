Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 20, 2019, 11:14 PM GMT By Caitlin Fichtel and Jareen Imam

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu destined for Los Angeles was forced to turn around mid-flight on Tuesday night due to an altercation between "two unruly passengers," according to the airline.

A verbal altercation that started after one passenger bumped another passenger while reclining a seat quickly escalated, several passengers on the flight said.

Justin Moore-Brown, 35, from Redondo Beach, California, told NBC News he started hearing yelling behind him about two and a half hours into the flight.

Moore-Brown said, "Two men started yelling at each other and as one walked away, he pointed to the woman sitting with the man and told her to “stay out of it.”

Ultimately, one of the passengers charged at the other, Stanson Chung said.

Chung, 30, who was traveling back to Los Angeles after attending a wedding in Hawaii, said he saw a passenger running down the aisle of a plane. That's when a flight attendant intervened and tried to restrain one of the passengers, Chung said.

Multiple passengers told NBC News they believe the flight attendant who was involved in trying to restrain a passenger may have suffered a minor injury; however, no injuries were officially reported following the incident, according to the airline.

Chung captured video of the flight's passengers when an overhead voice announced that “the situation required us to use our security procedures and return to Honolulu.”

"Everyone made a collective sigh. We just couldn’t believe it. Some people had connecting flights, some people had to work the next day, like me. We were asking the flight attendant, ‘do we really have to head back?’" Chung said.

The flight from Honolulu to Los Angeles is approximately 5 hours, according to Chung their flight was already more than two hours in the air when the incident took place.

Flight crew also instructed passengers to take their carry-on luggage with them back to the terminal in Honolulu and said the airline would arrange for them to get on a new flight.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement after the incident.

“Hawaiian Airlines Flight 2 departed Honolulu for Los Angeles at 2:50 p.m. local time. Approximately two hours into the flight, the captain elected to return the aircraft to Honolulu due to two unruly passengers. Local law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival at 6:38 p.m. There were 276 passengers and 11 crew onboard. Safety is our priority, and we apologize to our guests for the inconvenience. The new departure time is 8 p.m.”

Once the plane landed back in Honolulu, the two men who had argued were escorted off the plane.