UPPAbaby recalls stroller after child’s fingertip is amputated by brake

Popular stroller company UPPAbaby is recalling more than 14,000 jogging strollers after the tip of a child's finger got caught in the brake and was amputated.

"The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," said a Thursday statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. One incident has been reported.

The voluntary recall involves all UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers in white, charcoal and slate blue.

The serial numbers of the strollers begin with “1401RDGUS” and are on the right side of the stroller frame. The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame.

UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Stroller. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The strollers were sold from October of last year until last month for about $600 in stores like BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and on Amazon.com.

The product safety commission said customers should stop using the stroller immediately and contact UPPAbaby for free replacement brake disks.

UPPAbaby is considered a premiere stroller brand. Some of their strollers are more than $1,000.

A statement on UPPAbaby's site said: "Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children."

"We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller," said the statement. "Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."