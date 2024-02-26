IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy in D.C. has died

The airman, who filmed the incident and could be heard yelling “Free Palestine,” was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collapsing to the ground.
Police officers outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday. Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images
By Courtney Kube and Marlene Lenthang

The U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., in an apparent protest against the Israel-Hamas war has died, according to a U.S. official.

Next of kin notification is continuing, so the Air Force won’t release his name until 24 hours after the final notification is complete. 

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department responded to a call about a person on fire outside the embassy just before 1 p.m. Sunday, and found the flames extinguished by the Secret Service’s uniformed division. 

The airman filmed the protest, yelling “Free Palestine” and collapsing to the ground. 

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The embassy said that no staff members were injured. 

The incident comes as the Israel-Hamas war has stretched into its fourth month.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Marlene Lenthang

Breaking News Reporter