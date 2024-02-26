U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy in D.C. has died

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The U.S. Air Force member who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., in an apparent protest against the Israel-Hamas war has died, according to a U.S. official.

Next of kin notification is continuing, so the Air Force won’t release his name until 24 hours after the final notification is complete.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department responded to a call about a person on fire outside the embassy just before 1 p.m. Sunday, and found the flames extinguished by the Secret Service’s uniformed division.

The airman filmed the protest, yelling “Free Palestine” and collapsing to the ground.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The embassy said that no staff members were injured.

The incident comes as the Israel-Hamas war has stretched into its fourth month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.