U.S. carries out test of Minuteman III ballistic missile to demonstrate nuclear force readiness

The United States military said it carried out a test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to "validate and verify" the effectiveness and safety of the nuclear weapon system.

The test was conducted Tuesday at 12:49 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California.

"These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent," said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander.

The launch helps to "validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," the military said.

Minuteman missiles have formed the core of the U.S. land-based nuclear capability for 60 years. Tuesday's test came after a delay earlier this month to avoid increasing tensions with China over Taiwan. China had launched several military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit to the Beijing-claimed island.

A test launch was also canceled in April over concerns that Vladimir Putin would view it as escalatory amid the country's attack on Ukraine.

"The Department of the Air Force recently cancelled the routinely planned test flight of an LGM-30G Minuteman III missile," Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said at the time. "The launch had been previously delayed due to an overabundance of caution to avoid misinterpretation or miscommunication during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine."

The Air Force generally tests four Minuteman III rockets per year with the tests being planned out months and sometimes years in advance. Canceling or postponing a test because of concerns the launch could be provocative is very rare.