U.S. citizen killed in gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands was among three people killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday, police said.

The U.S. citizen, who was not identified, died after what Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m.

Another person from a local business was also killed, and three others were wounded, Botting said at a news conference Monday. The vehicle was returning two tourists from an excursion when the gunfire occurred.

A tourist from the U.S and a tour guide were fatally shot Sunday in Turks and Caicos. A police vehicle intercepted the suspected gunmen and was riddled with bullets during a shootout, officials said. Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force via Facebook

Police chased the vehicle and one officer was seriously injured in a shootout, Botting said.

The suspect vehicle escaped, but a man was later found dead and investigators think he was one of the attackers shot by police, Botting said.

Another person went to a hospital with a head wound and is thought to have been a bystander struck by shots fired by the suspects during the shootout with police, he said.

“I believe the original attack was targeted, and carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life,” Botting said.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands said Tuesday that it regretted the violence.

“The incident which occurred was accidental and not one in which the victim was targeted,” the government said. It added that "we wish to reassure the public (citizens, resident and visitors alike) that the safety and security of all, is our top priority."

Police continued to investigate Tuesday. No arrests have been announced.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the slain U.S. citizen.